Bar owners to protest 8pm closing time

A policeman walks past men drinking at a bar on Western Main Road, St James on June 22. Bars owners plan to sue to stay open after 8 pm. - Angelo Marcelle

The Barkeepers and Operators Association of TT (BOATT) is planning a peaceful protest on July 9. It wants to challenge restrictions on the opening hours of bars imposed becuse of the covid19 pandemic.

The association posted on Facebook on Sunday that it was planning a peaceful protest, pending approval from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith. When Newsday contacted the association, it had not yet received approval.

BOATT said in a July 4 press release it would issuing a pre-action protocol letter to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

The release said, “After seeking a legal opinion from Anand Ramlogan, SC, it is believed that a successful constitutional challenge to the covid19 regulation restriction on our operating hours can be made."

It said the COnsitution provided "certain powers when there are certain specific circumstances existing. Based on the foregoing, it is clear that those circumstances no longer exist. Accordingly, this provision cannot justify the covid regulations.”

BOATT said limiting bars' opening hours has tremendous implications for people employed in the industry and will result in more unemployment.

It said it was left with no other option than legal action since it had been unable to engage the Government in consultation.

The closing time for bars was brought forward from 10 pm to 8pm because some bar owners did not comply with the covid19 regulations.