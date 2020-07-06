53 men granted bail after gathering at Belmont bar

Fifty-three men who were arrested for gathering at a bat ar Belle Eau Road, Belmont, last Friday appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate via virtual hearing on Monday to face charges of violating the Public Health Ordinance.

Police said the matter was heard by magistrate Sarah De Silva.

The men were granted own bail and the matter was adjourned to August 3.

Investigators said Sea Lots businessman Cedric Burke, who was among the 53, accessed bail through the High Court on Sunday.

Last Friday various police units descended on the bar where a large group of men had gathered.

The arrests came days after violent protests in Port of Spain and several other areas over the police killing of three men in Morvant.

The government and the police said the protests were co-ordinated by criminal gangs.