Theatre icon James Lee Wah dies

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello presents James Lee Wah with an award for his outstanding contribution at a gala event hosted by the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce in November last year. -

Internationally-recognised theatre icon James Lee Wah has died at 89.

The San Fernando-based pioneer in the arts died on Saturday. He was a former student, teacher and vice-principal (from 1966–1989) of Naparima College (fondly called Naps).

In 1980, he founded the National Drama Association (NDATT) – a non-profit organisation. In 1976 he co-founded the San Fernando Theatre Workshop and served as its director for most of its existence.

The San Fernando Arts Council, founded in 1969, was also the brainchild of Lee Wah. The council is the producer of the annual NGC Sanfest competition. The father of three also published Gayap, a cultural magazine.

In 2010, the University of TT (UTT) awarded him an honorary doctorate for performing arts.

Two years ago, in June 2018, his Jamaica-born wife Mavis (nee Arscott) died. She too contributed significantly to the development of the arts. She was a former principal at Naparima Girls’ High School, an actor and a theatre director.

Since Lee Wah's death, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Part of a post from Naparima College’s Facebook page said: "He was a long-standing supporter of the arts and led the San Fernando Drama Guild from the later 1950s until 1976 and also started the San Fernando Theatre Workshop. RIP Sir."

A post from Naparima Bowl’s Facebook page said: "Naparima Bowl joins the arts and culture community in remembrance of James Lee Wah."

One Facebook user said: "Mr James Lee Wah made me love drama and literature at Naps. He was a very soft-spoken gentleman and kind-hearted."

Another said Lee Wah was a great asset to the development of the West Indian consciousness.

He said, "His work at Naparima College was continued at the University College of the West Indies, Jamaica where he worked with and alongside many of the great West Indian luminaries including Derek Walcott."

A third said, "We have lost a great man, a great teacher and a great mentor. RIP Sir. Your time spent here grooming young minds has made you immortal. Thank you."