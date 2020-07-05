Speyside man charged for stealing perfumes

Dexter Cordner. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A Speyside man is expected to appear before the Scarborough magistrate court on Monday to answer the charge of larceny in a dwelling house.

According to police, Dexter "Tim Tim" Cordner was seen outside a woman's businessplace acting suspiciously.

The woman, who lives upstairs the establishment, went downstairs to make sure everything was all right and found several perfumes missing.

Among the missing items were one Chic Glam perfume, one Vince Camuto Eterno perfume, one Mambo perfume, one Deep Sense perfume and one tube of Colgate toothpaste. The items amounted to $2,812.

A report was made to Charlotteville Police Station on Friday and PC Mc Kenna launched enquires. Officers searched the Lucy Vale, Speyside home of the suspect and found all the missing items.

Cordner was arrested and charged by PC Mc Kenna.