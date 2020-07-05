South voters curious about covid19 campaigns

Korisha Mohammed and Ronald Bahadoor from Manahambre Road, Princes Town, on Saturday discuss how political parties will campaign for the August 10 election amid the covid19 pandemic. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER -

Constituents are waiting to see how political parties will campaign in every nook and cranny of the country, especially in areas like UNC-stronghold, Princes Town, where the candidate has not yet been announced.

In interviews on Saturday, many said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, virtual meetings cannot draw supporters as do rallies and public meetings, as well as some people do not have access to technology. And no one man believes the election will not take place although on Friday, the Prime Minister "unexpectedly" announced it will be on August 10.

Ronald Bahadoor, of Manahambre Village, Princes Town, said, "It will not happen. Covid19 could remain for years. We (citizens) need to listen to world news and not only to the news in TT. The way some people are behaving, the Government might start closing back the economy."

Sunday Newsday visited constituents in Princes Town, Tabaquite and Pointe-a-Pierre to get their views on the election. Only the PNM has announced its full slate to contest the 41 seats. So far, the UNC has announced 17 candidates. The remaining are expected to be announced on Sunday.

Bahadoor said he does not know anything about the PNM Princes Town candidate Sharon Baboolal. Outgoing UNC MP Barry Padarath, who was screened virtually, remains abroad in the US.

"It is only around election we see and hear from our MPs. Other than that, we do not hear from them. Even the previous MP did not do anything for us. For over 20 years, we have been neglected just look at the road," Bahadoor said.

Another resident, Korisha Mohammed said the date was unexpected and parties did not get enough time to prepare.

At Malgretoute Village, Naparima/Mayaro Road, a resident said the Government should have held off election until the pandemic is contained internationally. That way all parties have a "fair chance" given that many citizens are abroad and cannot return to vote.

Since there is no effective treatment or a vaccine for covid19, he said he supports the closure of the border to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I also want to hear about what promises candidates intend to make. This election came as a shock."

A resident in Iere Village, Princes Town, said she moved to the area about two years ago. She pays little mind to politics, she said.

"I do not belong to any political group. I am not sure if I am going to vote, I do not have a valid identification card right now," she said.

Amoutie Maharaj, a constituent of Tabaquite, lives at Cleghorn Village in Princes Town and owns and operate a produce stall. The PNM’s candidate is former policeman, Michael Seales, and some residents claimed they don’t know much about him.

Maharaj criticised Dr Rowley saying he "cannot do anything for the country" and should have called the election a long time ago.

"No matter what we (citizens) say, we have no weight on national decisions. We have to work hard for what we want."

Most residents were confident that the UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will make the "better choice" as the PM.

Pointe-a-Pierre has two confirmed candidates, Daniel Dookie for the PNM and David Abdulah, leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ). The UNC is expected to keep outgoing MP David Lee as its candidate.

Sunday Newsday caught up with Abdulah during a walkabout in the constituency.

He said, "This is our 12 to 15 walkabouts in the area so far. We are making them aware of the MSJ. A lot of them are happy that they have a real alternative."

Lawrence Seepersad of Lawrence Autobody Works at Union Road, Marabella, pledged his support for Abdulah.

Like other constituents, he said since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery business has been on the decline.

Many ex-Petrotrin workers were his clients. He anticipates an economic revival with the resumption of operations by the replacement company, Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd. Jobs, he said, would be created.

"Once the refinery gets back on steam, I will support him," Seepersad said.

Patriotic is owned by the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) and at Labour Day celebrations president general Ancel Roget said the union was close to acquiring the refinery. Roget estimated that 4,500 new jobs will be created, generating economic activity.