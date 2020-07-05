Penny hits the trail with Foster

PNM Arima candidate Pennelope Beckles greets a child along with La Horquetta/Talparo candidate Foster Cummings, right, during a walkabout in La Horquetta on Saturday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Fresh out of quarantine, ambassador to the United Nations, and PNM candidate for Arima, Penelope Beckles hit the campaign trail, on Saturday, not in her constituency but in that of La Horquetta/Talparo. She came out to support Foster Cummings, the party’s candidate for this seat.

The walkabout in phases six and seven in La Horquetta was Beckles’ first official campaign sighting as she said her own would begin on Monday.

However, along with councillors, she met with people in the Heights of Aripo, the Arima market, and Pinto last week when some of the roofs of houses were blown off. She also met with the Arima Borough Council. Asked how she felt being back on the campaign trail after being an ambassador, Beckles said she was looking forward to it because politics was all about service.

“You have the opportunity to serve, you have the opportunity to improve the standard of living, you have the opportunity to use (your) experience... I mean I’ve been a lawyer for quite a long time, I’ve been a member of Parliament, a minister, an ambassador, so to me I’m bringing a skill set that can assist and lend to the development of the lives of people.”

Beckles said she was looking forward to victory in the polls on August 10 and was happy about the people of all ages who came out to walk with them.

She said La Horquetta was a “successful PNM project” as the party provided housing, a police station, a community centre, a basketball court, a swimming pool, early childhood centres and more.

However, she said, there were issues, some due to the large number of people who live in the area.

Also at the walkabout was former MP Maxie Cuffie; Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julien; national shot-putter and former candidate for Port of Spain South, Cleopatra Borel-Brown; D’Abadie/O’Meara candidate Ancil Antoine; Kwasi Robertson, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation; former Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite; councillors and other candidates.

The walkabout also doubled as a clean-up campaign as people were asked to bring out their bulk waste to be picked up by vans following the few hundred people who came out to support Cummings.

Social distancing went out the door as Cummings was happily hugging people, shaking hands and speaking to residents up close with his mask covering his chin. The crowd was also difficult to control even as members of the team tried to enforce social distancing, and the master of ceremonies continuously reminded people that groups should be limited to 25 people.

Speaking to members of the media, Cummings promised to continue to work with the youths.

“I have been meeting with the young people in particular to get them to give to me information regarding their skill sets so that I can then try to make representation for them to get some of them employed.”

Cummings added that residents had concerns, such as drainage and water issues, and he was taking steps to address them as soon as possible.

He stressed that La Horquetta/Talparo was not a marginal seat so he expected to win. In the 2010 election, the UNC’s Jairam Seemungal was elected as the constituency’s MP. For this election, UNC deputy leader Jearlean John is the party’s candidate.

Many residents came to their front doors or gates to greet Cummings, Beckles, and Cuffie. They congratulated Cummings, assured him that La Horquetta was a “safe seat,” wished him luck, requested jerseys and keychains, welcomed and asked after Cuffie, and expressed happiness at seeing Beckles.

However, a few residents told Sunday Newsday they were disappointed with the PNM.

One 30-year-old woman said she had been promised employment five years ago when she helped with the election campaign by putting up flyers and the like, but was still out of a job. She said she messaged Cuffie, the PNM and the regional corporation on social media to remind them but never got a response. “I know everybody makes promises around this time but I’m hoping they will finally keep them. I’m not leaving the PNM though, I’m sticking with who I feel is going to win.”

Also, a middle-aged woman in a PNM jersey said, “It’s years now I supporting them and nothing has been done for me. I does follow them, I love them, that’s who I choose to go with but I don’t expect anything again. What I want now is for them to do for my children.”

Victoria Seebrath said unemployment was causing the crime in the area and lamented that the PNM did not try to engage the community more through courses, community gardens, and other projects that could create jobs and educate youths.

The police was also present with marked vehicles and uniformed and plainclothes officers. Constable Thaddeus Caraballo of the La Horquetta Police Station said the area was previously a “hot spot” so the police were there to do their duty and preserve the peace, ensure no one was injured, and no one broke the law.