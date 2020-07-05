One new positive case of covid19

Image courtesy CDC

ONE more person from the Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship has tested positive for covid19, bringing the number of positive cases to 131.

In its 10 am update on Sunday, the Health Ministry said eight patients are at the Caura Hospital.

The number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies for testing increased by seven overnight. The total is now 5,540. And from that total, 4,171 were unique patient tests and 1,369 were repeated tests.

The number of discharged patients remain at 115 and number of deaths, eight.