Nalis reopens libraries, returned books ‘in quarantine’

Michael Sayers, a student of St Francis Boys’ College is assisted by library assistant I Tevin John. -

Finally able to open its libraries after months of closure due to covid19 restrictions, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) has announced the extension of its amnesty on late books to July 31.

Also, it has increased the number of check out items per library card holder from six to 12, and upped the number of times people can renew checked out items.

However, in line with health safety measures books and material that are returned will be not be immediately available for reuse as they must be quarantined.

“In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of staff and patrons, returned items will remain in quarantine for a period of time and then thoroughly sanitised. This process may take up to seven working days which will delay the updating of patrons’ accounts,” Nalis said in a recent statement.

Patrons must wear face masks, wash hands using the wash sinks provided, or use hand sanitiser, practise social distancing at libraries.

To return books and DVDs, patrons are required to place items in book return bins in designated spaces.

The Heritage Library was among the first to reopen, on June 22, for those who want to conduct research on topics about TT and the wider Caribbean. To utilise this library, researchers are advised to call 624-4466, 623-1130 or 625-5255 extension 2203 or email asknalis@nalis.gov.tt for appointments. Reference queries can be sent via the Ask Nalis platform (using the same email address) which will be answered by library staff. Public libraries reopened on June 29 offering lending and computers services. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to access services. Study spaces, however, are still not accessible at public libraries.

Authors and publishers are advised that International Standard Book Number (ISBN) services have resumed. Appointments are required to consult with Nalis’ technical services staff to obtain ISBNs.

To make an appointment, an e-mail must be sent to Sonelle.Lewis-Archibald@nalis.gov.tt or calls made to 624-4466, 623-1130 or 625-5255 extension 2015. Until further notice, ISBN services will be offered between 9 am and 3 pm.

Libraries open from 8.30 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday and Saturday 8.30 am to 4 pm.

Visit Nalis’ website at www.nalis.gov.tt to find library locations.