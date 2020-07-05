Moriah Health Centre 90% complete

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, right, on a recent tour of the almost completed Moriah Health Centre with officials from Udecott and TRHA. PHOTO COURTESY THA - THA

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine last week led a walk-through of the Moriah Health Centre, which is 90 per cent complete. Assemblyman Sheldon Cunningham and representatives from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago Regional Health Authority and Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott) were also in attendance.

Davidson-Celestine said, "We visited the facility today to get a feel as to where we are with the construction and to get a better understanding of any challenges that may affect the delivery date to the division.”

The secretary said the construction of the facility should be finished by July 31 and estimated the installation of fixtures and fittings would be completed by mid-September.

Davidson-Celestine said the covid19 pandemic delayed construction but she was pleased with the progress so far. She said the division is working assiduously to complete the facility for usage this year.

“This is one of the flagship projects of the division and Tobago House of Assembly as we continue to deliver on behalf of the people in our communities.”