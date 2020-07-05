Man accused of jewellery heist killed in Les Coteaux (updated)

Relatives of murder victim Avalion Nurse as they gathered at the scene where his body was found on Saturday at Providence Road, Les Coteaux, Tobago. - David Reid

The man charged for the million-dollar heist at Caribbean Jewellers, Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, in February, is Tobago’s fifth murder victim for the year.

Dead is Alvion Nurse, 27, aka Crime Boss, of Les Coteaux.

Reports are that around 7.30 am on Saturday, police officers on patrol were driving along Providence Road in an area known as Gru Gru Patch when they saw blood on a concrete culvert.

When the officers looked over the culvert, they saw Nurse’s lifeless body lying on the ground close to 20 ft beneath.

Nurse, who was dressed in a jersey and short pants, had a gunshot wound to his right cheek.

ACP Vernon Roberts, Snr Supt Sterling Roberts, crime scene investigators and homicide officers visited the scene.

District Medical Officer Okali later ordered the body removed to the Scarborough Mortuary.

A senior officer told Sunday Newsday Nurse, a PH taxi driver, was well-known to police and had three previous convictions for larceny.

He said the killing is being treated as a hit because Nurse was shot at close range.

On February 21, Nurse had appeared in the Scarborough Magistrate’s Court charged with three offences of robbery with aggravation arising out of the million-dollar heist at the mall on February 15.

It is alleged Nurse and others robbed Caribbean Jewellers of gold jewellery to the value of $1,244,164.

His killing came just ten days after Dwight Turpin, 37, was shot dead at Mt Hay Trace, Black Rock.

Turpin, a mason assigned to the Development Programme in the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, was on his jobsite when a gunman walked up and shot him seven times.

The father of one, who was originally from Mt D’Or, Trinidad, had been living at St Cecelia Road, Concordia, Tobago, for 27 years. He died at the scene.

Three weeks before, on June 5, brothers Kelton and Kenwyn James were gunned down during a confrontation with a group of men along Franklyn Road, Les Coteaux.

Theron Levi Agard, of La Horquetta, has since been charged for the murders of the siblings.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger lives and possession of ammunition with the intent to endanger lives.