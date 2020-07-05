Limers charged for breaching covid19 rules

Police officers at the scene in Belmont on Friday where 61 people were arrested for breach of the covid19 regulations. - ROGER JACOB

SIXTY-ONE people arrested in a Belmont bar by IATF officers on Friday night have been charged for breach of public health ordinance regulations.

Sources told Newsday some were granted station bail, while others will have to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

Police on an exercise between 5 pm and 8 pm on Friday got information that more than 25 people were seen at a bar on the corner of Belle Eau Road and Regent Street.

When police got there, they saw the 61 people liming at the bar, and arrested them.