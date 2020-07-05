Kirk Waithe launches NOW campaign

Kirk Waithe speaks to the people of Beetham Gardens. - Ayanna Kinsale

KIRK WAITHE, chairman of Fixin’ TnT and former representative of Arrive Alive, launched the general election campaign for his party, National Organisation of We the People, in Beetham Gardens on Sunday.

Waithe told reporters the party will contest one seat – Laventille West – for elections.

“Laventille west is a community with immense talent and creative spirit where innovation lives.

“We intend to nurture the brilliance of Laventille West, not just through agriculture but through sport, the arts, entrepreneurship, and science. I am certain the next major app developer can come from Laventille West. The next owner of a conglomerate is living in Laventille West. We need to find him or her and facilitate the opportunity for him or her to grow.”

In an address to Beetham residents, Waithe encouraged people to “vote for change” and said for years the constituency has been neglected, but now they have a party that will represent them after election day on August 10.

He said the people of Laventille West are rich in dollars but poor in vision and judgement, having supported parties which have not supported them for decades. He promised to change the perception of the constituency by enhancing and investing in the ingenuity, innovation and ideas which come from the people.

“I see Laventille west becoming a food basket that produces high-quality produce in hydroponic systems. I will lobby hard for tax breaks for businesses that come into this constituency. But more than that, we will work together to nurture the brilliance in Laventille West to create real opportunities in our community.”

After his address, he showed the community a hydroponic system which would allow them to grow produce even without a steady water supply.

Waithe said while covid19 had stunted the party’s plans to contest all 41 seats, the party intends to earn the trust of the people of Laventille West through hard work.

He added that the party will be willing to accept up to a $500,000 donation from any entity but would not be beholden to anyone but the people.

“If you go to our website even now, you would see any individual or entity donating more than 50,000 your name or the name of your entity goes on a website with the amount that you are contributing. At the end of the day, NOW must be equally beholden to every citizen that we represent and serve. No individual or entity must be able to even remotely suggest that he, she, or it is owed a favour by NOW.”

During a walkabout in the area, Waithe was met with an equal share of optimism and scepticism.

“This is a positive change,” said one resident. “I know Kirk since I was a little child. I am sure he will lead us in the right way.

“Not everyone is the same, but sometimes you will ask a question and get an answer and next two days they forget about you,” another resident said. “But the man upstairs knows and sees everything. As long as you are with him you will get the truth.”