Health Ministry, EBC working on election protocol

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram. -

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the Health Ministry is “working closely” with the Elections and Boundaries Committee (EBC) to implement a new protocol for the 2020 general election.

On Friday, the Prime Minister announced the election date – August 10 – during Parliament.

He had also said TT’s borders will not be reopened to facilitate nationals abroad who wish to vote after it was suggested by the Opposition.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning, Dr Parasram said the new measures for polling stations will be provided to the public soon. He added that it will not be much different from previous arrangements.

“I think the electoral process in the past would have lent itself to some of the measures we already have in place," he said.

“The key premises are social distancing as you go in, masks or face shield should be worn at all times by persons coming in the centre, as well as workers in the centres throughout the course of the day. They should have sanitisation of the hands or washing of the hands before and after entering the centre or leaving – and it should be witnessed by a member of staff from the EBC to ensure it's being done.”

He said sanitisation of hands before and after casting one’s vote is required.

Asked if he foresees an extension of polling hours, he said no.

And asked about arrangements for people who may be in quarantine on election day, he said that is also being arranged. He said there is a “special section” in the new guidelines which addresses it.

“There are a few persons that would have been in quarantine that would have had to sign personal documents – for example – for pension. So, we have something called a hot zone and a cold zone. There’s a way we treat the actual piece of paper by taking it from the cold zone to the hot zone. So, we have them sign or stamp the paper.

“So this would be a function of the County Medical Officer of Health overseeing the particular quarantine station or stations the persons have to vote from within so we will get those things operationalised. It’s just a matter of ensuring the ballot is properly sanitised.”

He said on Tuesday, a mock polling station will be set up by the EBC to practise the guidelines, following which they will be outlined to the public.