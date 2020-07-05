Funeral for 2 killed by police on Monday

A crime scene investigator gathers clues at the scene where three men were shot dead by police in Morvant on June 27. - ROGER JACOB

THE funeral services for two other men who were killed by police in Morvant on June 27, will take place on Monday.

Relatives of Israel Clinton said his funeral will take place at 2 pm following a ceremony at Simpson's’s Funeral Home, Eastern Main Road, Laventille.

Noel Diamond’s relatives said his funeral will take place between 10 am and 10.30 am on Monday but details were still to be worked out.

The duo along with Joel Jacobs, who was buried on Friday, were killed by police at Juman Drive, Second Caledonia, Morvant.

Police said around 2.15 pm, police said officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) were on patrol when they stopped a Nissan Tiida with three occupants. Police claimed one of the men came out and pulled out a firearm and all three were shot. The men were declared dead at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre.

Hours after the triple killing, footage from a home security camera near the scene of the shooting, was shared on social media and seemed to contradict the police account of what happened.

In the video, three SUVs with police officers drive past the Tiida. The driver of the Tiida hatchback pulls aside and the police vehicles stop behind the car.

One of the occupants of the car emerges from the back seat with his hands in the air and the police seem to be speaking to the driver of the car, who also had his hands in the air. Moments later, someone inside the car lowers the right back window and suddenly the police react by shooting all three.

The killings are being investigated by both the Police Complaints Authority and the police service. The killings triggered protests in Port of Spain and other areas for two days.

The protests were described by police as an attempt by gangs to destabilise the country, fuelled by unknown people with political intent and not connected to the Morvant case.