File on ACP for assault and kidnapping goes to DPP

Investigators of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) intend to go to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in San Fernando on Monday for advice regarding allegations of two criminal offences against a senior policeman.

On Wednesday morning, PSB officers arrested the 58-year-old acting ACP at his home in Tableland on allegations of common assault and kidnapping. After interviewing him for a few hours, police allowed him to leave without charge. He has over 35 years’ service.

Between June and July 2017, the policeman is alleged to have pointed a gun at a man. It is further alleged that between February and March 2018, the policeman kidnapped another man and kept him in a locked car for about ten minutes.

Newsday learnt that the alleged victims recently reported the incidents.