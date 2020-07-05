Chief Sec helps troubled youths Man Up

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has launched a motivational initiative for young men living in disadvantaged communities in Tobago.

The initiative, Man Up, seeks to give young men a forum to air their concerns and grievances.

Dennis said the interactive project began on June 26 in the villages of Argyle and Glamorgan in the Tobago East constituency and will be held throughout the island.

He was expected to meet with young men in the Delaford/Belle Garden community on Friday.

“Currently, I am engaged in an initiative where, every Friday night I am going to a different community to meet with young men to discuss their challenges and issues, to give advice and provide motivation and encouragement,” he told Newsday on Friday.

Dennis said many young men need help in coping with life’s challenges.

“As men, we all have to navigate this challenging and difficult journey of life. And, it is harder for those who may not be as fortunate enough to enjoy some of the opportunities that are usually available to the young men in other sectors of our society.”

Dennis said Man Up will not mirror the work of the committee established by the Prime Minister to examine the causes of unrest and disharmony in disadvantaged communities.

“We will not be mirroring that arrangement at this time but we will continue to deliver our programmes. We will continue to have collaboration and I will ensure even greater collaboration between the Division of Youth Affairs and Sport and the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development to ensure that we continue to address the needs of our disadvantaged or troubled youths in those communities that tend to be more at risk.”

Dr Rowley had announced the establishment of the committee on Thursday during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

It came in response to the violent protests which took place in several parts of the country on Tuesday over the police shooting of three men in Morvant, last weekend. One woman in Beetham was killed during a confrontation with police on Tuesday.

The seven-member committee is headed by behaviour change consultant Anthony Watkins and includes Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; radio personality Hans Des Vignes; former national football coach and community activist Jamal Shabazz; life coach Curtis Toussaint; social entrepreneur Akousa Edwards and community activist Nicola Harvey-Mitchell.