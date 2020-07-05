Beetham woman forgives daughter's killer

Ornella Greaves -

ADAMANT that her daughter was killed by a police officer’s bullet, Annette Greaves said she forgives the man who killed her.

In a telephone interview with Sunday Newsday, Greaves said she is trusting in her God for strength and relying on him for justice.

“I not vex with nobody. I will forgive the officer for what he have done,” she said.

Greaves’ daughter Ornella, 30, was killed on Tuesday after she was shot in the abdomen. The circumstances surrounding her killing is still being investigated.

According to the police, Ornella was among a crowd of Beetham residents near Ninth Street, parallel to the Beetham Highway, protesting the shooting deaths of three men in Morvant. Some residents opened fire on the police, killing Ornella and injuring a man, Trevon Mc Intosh, police said.

Residents claimed it was police who shot Ornella, who was three months' pregnant, and Mc Intosh. The matter is currently being investigated by both the police and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

According to Greaves, Ornella will be the second child she lost at the hands of police. Her son Christopher Greaves, 25, who was shot dead in 2013 while on his way to a nearby parlour. Annette said she is still waiting on justice for that killing.

The matter was completed by the PCA in 2015 and the file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Annette said about six years ago PCA director David West told her file in her son's case was sent by the DPP. She followed up with the police who said the matter was “on going.”

Annette said: “I know nothing will bring back my child, not even money. This one not going that way, I have to forgive them.”

She added that about three years ago the officer responsible for the shooting of her son sent a message to her telling her he was sorry and that the shooting was a mistake. Christopher was shot dead by police in an alleged shootout at Beetham Gardens on August 31, 2013.

“I know it have plenty, plenty good police out there but it have rouge ones too.”

Annette said she is strengthened knowing that her justice will come from God and not man. Her daughter she said, will be laid to rest on Wednesday with details still to be worked out.