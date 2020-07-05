3 more covid19 cases – total now 133

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that three more people from the Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for covid19, bringing the number of positive cases to 133.

On Sunday, the ministry said eight patients are at the Caura Hospital.

The number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the University of the West Indies for testing have increased to 5552.

The number of discharged patients remain at 115 and number of deaths, eight.