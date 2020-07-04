Yummy cauliflower

-

Cauliflower has become the darling of the dieter’s world, its’ been turning up in place of carbs in the most unexpected of places, like pizza crust, pie crusts and the popular cauliflower rice.

I must admit, I’m not a great fan of this flower myself, and I really do enjoy my cauliflower on the more tender side when cooked; actually the mashed cauliflower recipe with olive oil which I have shared with you is one of my favourite ways. Although I have grown quite fond of cauliflower soup as well, mostly because of the cream and cheese, which to me enhances the taste of most foods.

Cauliflower is a rich source of nutrients, especially vitamin C and folate with reasonable amounts of potassium and vitamin B6. It’s also high in fibre and low in calories; one cup barely has 25 calories, making it an ideal dieter’s food! We grow gorgeous cauliflower here so always try to buy local, it’s healthier, as the time from harvesting to the market is much less than the imports. A fresh cauliflower is one with a firm white head and compact florets and crisp green leaves.

Cauliflower rice - a dieters dream

1 medium sized cauliflower

2 tbs olive oil

½ tsp salt

Handful finely chopped herbs

Wash cauliflower, grate on a box grater, large holes.

Line a strainer with paper towels, gently press any extra water out.

Heat oil in a sauce pan, add cauliflower and toss, add salt, add any flavourings, coriander, cumin or garlic.

Add about 2 tbs water and cover and steam for about 5-8 minutes until tender.

Add herbs and stir, serve.

Serves 4

Cream of cauliflower soup

2 tbs butter, unsalted

1 large head of cauliflower, washed and cleaned cut into segments

1 large onion, chopped

½ cup chopped chives

6 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt, black pepper to taste.

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup cooking cream

½ cup grated cheese.

½ tsp nutmeg

Few blades chive finely chopped

Melt butter in a large soup pot, add onion, garlic and chives.

Add cauliflower, cook for a few mins.

Add stock.

Boil then simmer for 30 minutes.

Puree soup.

Finish by stirring in cream, cheese and nutmeg.

Garnish with chives

Serves 4

Cauliflower tomato casserole

1 large head of cauliflower, washed and cleaned cut into segments

4 tomatoes, chopped

½ cup cracker crumbs

½ cup chopped fresh herbs

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup grated cheese

Salt

Preheat oven to 375F

Steam cauliflower until tender crisp, about 8 minutes.

Grease a shallow baking dish, add tomatoes, sprinkle on herbs, and some salt.

Place drained cauliflower on top.

Combine crumbs with garlic and cheese.

Sprinkle on top of cauliflower and bake for about 20 minutes until brown and crisp on top.

Serves 4

Cauliflower in cheesy sauce

1 large head of cauliflower, washed and cleaned cut into segments

3 tbs butter

3 tbs flour

2 cups milk

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated cheese

Steam cauliflower until tender, 10 minutes, drain.

Melt butter in a saucepan, add flour and cook until mixture becomes somewhat slack.

Add milk and nutmeg, salt, pepper and garlic, cook until mixture becomes thick.

Add cheese, cook for a few minutes.

Add cauliflower and remove from heat.

Place into a greased casserole dish.

Bake at 350 until bubbly.

Serves 4

Mashed cauliflower with olive oil

1 large head of cauliflower, washed and cleaned cut into segments

2 tbs olive oil

1 tbs chopped fresh parsley

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Steam cauliflower until very soft, using a potato masher, crush cauliflower, add olive oil and salt.

Sprinkle with parsley.

Serves 4