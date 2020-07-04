World has lost a gem

THE EDITOR: With the passing of the last “W” of the famous “Three Ws,” Sir Everton Weekes, not only West Indies cricket but the entire cricketing world has lost its gem.

Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton played unforgettable cricket together for the West Indies to see it reach glorious heights.

The legendary trio will now be resting together forever at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, Barbados, even after departing this world.

Every cricket lover should humbly pay tribute to their memory.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India