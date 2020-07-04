TTUTA, principals: Elections would not interrupt exams

Antonia DeFreitas. -

THE holding of general elections on August 10 is not likely to interrupt the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), examination earmarked for August 20 or CAPE or CSEC.

Neither is it anticipated that it will have any significant impact on the one month period from July 20, set aside for standard five teachers and principals to come out to assist the 19,344 primary students who will be sitting the examination.

The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), the National Primary Schools Principals Association (NAPSPA) and the Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools (APPSS) said they foresaw no problems with this arrangement.

“Absolutely none with CSEC and CAPE,” APPSS president Ronald Mootoo said following the announcement by the Prime Minister of the polling date and the proroguing of Parliament on Friday afternoon.

“Because formal exams would end at by August 4 and then we would just have orals from August 4 -21 and those would really be scheduled so its not like a lot of people would be going to school any way.”

He said it’s too early to say if any exams are scheduled for August 10 and even if they are, it would be easy to reschedule.

Mootoo, however, expressed some concerns about the secondary schools located in the areas which were subjected to rioting earlier this week and whether moderators were able to view the student's School-Based Assessments (SBA's)

“I have not received any direct response to it, but this week we had moderation going on and the schools in the Morvant area where the riots were taking place, so for the past two to three days there was not any (moderation) so I don’t know how that is going to set them back, if at all.”

Lance Mottley, head of NAPSPA told the Newsday he did not anticipate any fall out for SEA students from the holding of election.

“It would just mean that out of the 20 days allotted for the students to prepare for the exams they would be losing one day. I don’t think that the one day would have any significant impact.

“In the past schools have always been used for polling and usually the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) would come in the day before to prepare the facility and ensure the building is returned to its normal state for school the next day.

In spite of the covid19 restrictions and the sanitisation of the school after the polls are closed and before the start of class on August 11, Mottley said he did not see this as a draw back to smooth operations.

“Ideally, of course, it might have been best if the elections would have been held outside of that period. However, the principals association is on board, we would have met with the Minister of Education today (Friday) to discuss preparations for that (SEA).”

TTUTA’s president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas said she is certain the MOE which has clearly articulated its plans for the roll out of the exams and how it is to be conducted would have factored all of these new arrangements in the plan.

Saying she was surprised by the announcement of the election date, Tekah-De Freitas like Mottley said both general and local elections were held in the past while schools were in sessions and did not thinks there is any issue.

Although not in favour of the August examination date Tekah De Freitas indicated to teachers that while TTUTA maintained this position, it would not stand in their way of individual teachers who went out.

SEA was scheduled for April 2 but school was closed prematurely on March 16, due to the covid19 pandemic. All examinations were rescheduled.