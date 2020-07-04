TT golf clubs looking to develop next crop

A golfer takes the first strike on the ball at the St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka Maraval. - ROGER JACOB

LOCAL golf clubs are putting their focus towards their junior programmes during this post-covid19 period in TT.

Government allowed for exercises and non-contact sports to resume on May 12, during the first phase of the revamped guidelines concerning the covid19 pandemic.

Chris Harries, director of golf at the TT Golf Association (TTGA), said on Monday that clubs are using this opportunity to deal with the next crop of local golfers.

“It’s a gradual process,” said Harries, regarding what lies ahead for golf locally. “Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club is looking to get junior coaching going. We are seeing the same thing at Brechin Castle. A lot of clubs are trying to take this opportunity to develop junior golf.”

The 113th TT Golf Open and Week of Golf 2020 was scheduled to take place at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval from March 15-22, while the Republic Bank TT Junior Open was slated from April 15-17.

With regards to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on TT golf, Harries said, “It has affected golf in a pretty big way.”

However, Harries mentioned, “Each club is running their own event right now for their members. Brechin Castle had a tournament for other people who wanted to come and play, on Sunday gone.

“Golf is coming back out of it slowly but (players) are abiding by the rules. We are coming out of it pretty well.”

As far as tournaments are concerned, Harries said, “Nothing concrete as yet. It’s a lot to put together and we had a lot of concerns.

“For the TT Open, there are so many things to be discussed for that,” he continued. “We were considering having a TT Closed (event) for TT registered golfers. But that’s still on the debating board.

“The Caribbean Championships has been postponed for this year. It is unlikely they would have anything for the national teams to play, because some of the countries have very severe restrictions. That’s where we are in golf.”