Stewart presented with Medal of Honour Gold

PHOTO COURTESY THA -

CHIEF SECRETARY Ancil Dennis on Thursday presented top para athlete Akeem Stewart with the Tobago Medal of Honour Gold at the Division of Tourism, Culture & Transportation, Scarborough.

Stewart was not in the country when the Tobago Day Awards were held. Stewart received the award for distinguished and outstanding service in the sphere of sport.

Stewart won gold at the Parapan American Games last year in the F64 discus and copped silver in the F64 javelin.

Chief Administrator Bernadette Solomon-Koroma also attended the brief ceremony