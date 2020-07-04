Smaller parties ready for August 10

Congress of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE LEADERS of various political parties other than the ruling People's National Movement (PNM) and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) say they are ready for the general election on August 10.

They were responding to the Prime Minister's announcement of the election date in Parliament on Friday.

Congress of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan said she is a little concerned about the election being in the middle of exams, especially for Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) students (who will be sitting the SEA on August 20).

"I hope we understand that during that time we will have CAPE and SEA students and we will not carry on with music trucks. And noise levels have to be lower and we must show respect as they prepare for CAPE, SEA and CSEC."

On the party's preparedness for the election, she said it had been working under the umbrella group Better United, which included the Port of Spain People's Movement, Democratic Party of TT (DPTT), TT Democratic Front and media personality Errol Fabien as an independent contesting St Joseph.

"Come Wednesday we will talk about candidates we will be putting forward and we will be allocating seats."

DPTT political leader Steve Alvarez, who has signalled his intention to contest the Moruga/Tableland seat, responded to the election date announcement by saying, "It's an exciting time.

"We have to get out there and do what we need to do. As political leaders, we breathe a sigh of relief."

Alvarez said one of Dr Rowley's strategies may be that during this period the borders are closed and some of the people who would want to return to vote may not be people who want to vote for the PNM.

"I am not worried either way. Enough has happened in the last ten years for the people of TT to look beyond PNM and UNC."

He reported that by this weekend all the parties will do their screening.

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah told Newsday he was on a walkabout and the party would issue a statement later.

"But the MSJ is on the ground, it has been for some time. We're getting good traction and we're ready for the election."

The party has announced five candidates including those in the constituencies of Diego Martin Central (Renee St Rose), Fyzabad (Radhaka Gualbance), Pointe-a-Pierre (Abdulah) and Point Fortin (Ernesto Kesar).

Leader of the Patriotic Front Mickela Panday said the party must consult with supporters and will issue a statement shortly.

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander said in a statement that the PEP is happy that this Parliament has finally been dissolved and that on August 10 "the people will have an opportunity to make their feelings known over the massive incompetence and maladministration of the last almost five years.

"That the Prime Minister chose to cut the life of his Government short is a clear indicator of the fear the Government must be feeling as the society from top to bottom registers their absolute displeasure with all that is taking place."

Alexander said the PEP has been ready for some time and, while the party will have to accelerate its plans to fit the new timetable, including the weekly Sunday night announcements of candidates, "we are confident that it is within our capacity as a well-oiled team.

"Our candidates have been on the ground longer than most, and I personally believe that this election will be the most surprising turn of events if not biggest upset in this country’s history."

The party has named five candidates, in the constituencies of Diego Martin Central (Felicia Holder), St Augustine (Satesh Ramsaran), Port of Spain North/St Ann's West (Limma Mc Leod), La Brea (Rondoll Glasgow) and Barataria/San Juan (Albertha Purdeen).

Progressive Party political leader Nikoli Edwards, who has announced he will contest the San Fernando West seat, told Newsday the party had hoped the election would take place at the beginning of September, but its plans did anticipate an August 10 date.

"It is not a surprise for us."

He said the party has been mobilising and will inform the country how many seats it will be contesting. He added that it may be a challenge to contest the full 41 seats.

"We will now become a bit more localised with some clear directives. (This date) worked for us because we put in the work."

Edwards reported that the party's executive was scheduled to convene a meeting on Friday evening to chart the way forward.

- with reporting by Paula Lindo