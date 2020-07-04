Slain cop to get military funeral rites

PC Allen Moseley -

POLICE CONSTABLE Allen Moseley will be buried under military rites on Tuesday, nine days after he was shot dead in Morvant.

Moseley was gunned down off Morvant Old Road, after visiting a friend, on June 27. He due to take up duties at the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), on June 29, after completing a four-week training programme. He was last assigned to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) – a merger of intelligence-gathering units – and left over a month ago to join GEB. The father of five was shot dead around 3.30 am.

Police Social and Welfare Association president Insp Gideon Dickson on Saturday said Moseley will be cremated on Tuesday after a service at the Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain.

Moseley's killers remain on the run. Hours after his death, three men were killed by police in Morvant but investigators said there was no connection between the two cases.