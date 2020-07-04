Manufacturers commend police for 'restoring civility'

A passerby walks past a store on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain which closed on Thursday after police dispersed a group of protesters. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

THE TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA) has issued a statement lauding Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and the police service for “restoring civility” after Tuesday’s protests in Port of Spain.

The association also denounced violence and the “wilful disregard for authority,” saying it supports the call for more collaboration between the wider society and communities affected by the recent protests which it said evolved into “widespread rioting in disparate areas.”

The statement did not identify areas where the “widespread rioting” took place.

“The TTMA supports our protective services and our Commissioner of Police in their demonstrated commitment to restoring law and order and is thankful for the timely intervention by Commissioner Griffith, the TTPS and other first responders for restoring civility and minimising damage to homes and businesses on Tuesday,” the statement read.

“There must be a respect for life and a respect for authority if we are to restore order to civil society and find solutions to the current economic situation that is widening the social divide.

“The TTMA is also appealing to communities to respect the law and those in authority. Any loss of life is distressing and the TTMA offers its condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones due to these circumstances. These deaths have triggered underlying social tensions that need to be thoughtfully addressed.”

The association went further to say it, “acknowledge(s) that the culmination of suppressed oil prices, Covid-19 sequestration and its aftermath has had a toll on economic activity resulting in unavoidable layoffs and shutdowns with significant impacts on the most vulnerable.”

“The climb back is going to be slow and painful. This is a difficult time not just for business but for our country. We all want to put the mounting stresses of 2020 behind us but it is going to be a journey – one that requires us walking together, hand in hand, and being mindful of the value that each person can bring as we seek solutions.”

It said a collaboration between the protective services, social services and those in underserved communities is needed to ensure that all citizens are respected and provided an opportunity to have their concerns heard and addressed.

“The TTMA is prepared to support interventions aimed at training and development and on-the-job training for youth but believes that meaningful collaboration is a critical precursor to brokering the social impasse so that such interventions can deliver more viable and sustainable communities in the common interest.”