Laws must also protect employers

THE EDITOR: I am the owner of a small business which started operations in 1998. Quite frankly, if I knew then what I know now I would never have done so and I would advise anyone interested in opening a business to forget it. Check the labour laws with the Ministry of Labour to find out just what you are getting yourself into.

The labour laws are ridiculous and the Government should take this opportunity to correct this wrong.

I am not against laws to protect workers but there should also be laws to protect the employer as well.

I have been to the ministry and I have also spoken with the permanent secretary on this matter. The ministry's stand on this issue is that once a person is hired by a business, that person should stay there for as long as the employee wishes, whether or not the employee is a square peg in a round hole. It is the employer's duty to make that square peg fit that round hole.

My stand on this issue is that if an employee does not measure up to the task or show interest in growing that business, the employer should have the right to send that employee on his or her way.

Severance pay should also be abolished since the employer has already paid two-thirds of the employee's pension through the NIB.

If these changes are made the employee will realise he/she will have to change his/her attitude knowing that the Government will not be there to back him/her when he/she does not perform or produce.

It is time to take the bull by the horns and make Trinidad an efficient and reliable place to do business.

All employers in agreement with me say "aye."

R DEANE

Diego Martin