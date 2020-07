Fixing ourproblems

THE EDITOR: Unless the Government restores the death penalty and introduces a race relations act to bring about a lull and possible solution to the country’s two significant woes, serious crimes including murder and racial discrimination, things are going to get worse and in the long run the hardened criminals will rule the roost and this once peaceful island will be led by a group of dictators. Mark my word.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail