Families may visit elderly at homes...by appointment

RESIDENTS of elderly homes and long-term care facilities can be visited by friends and family once again on the basis of appointments. This was banned in April as part of the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of covid19.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning, Dr Rohit Doon – adviser of health promotion, communications and public health – said the process resumed this week.

He said there have been no cases of covid19 at any of these facilities thus far, and they will continue to ensure it remains as such.

“All visitors will have to be admitted by appointments only. And on the phone, we can do a quick symptom check to ensure they don’t have any fever or cough or any covid19 symptoms or else they certainly would not be allowed to enter or visit.

“These visits would be conducted in an open-air setting, wearing of masks – mandatory, hand hygiene – mandatory… They will have to practice physical distancing, (do) temperature checks when they come in and have a visitor’s log.”

He said there are over 200 of these facilities in TT and that they are currently in a “good place.”