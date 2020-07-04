EBC: Sanitise before and after voting

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said voters will be required to sanitise their hands before and after they dip their fingers in the electoral ink to vote on August 10. EBC corporate communications manager Bobbi Rogers made this comment in response to questions from Newsday about the commission’s readiness for the election.

Rogers said sanitising before and after voting is one of the measures voters will be required to do at polling stations. She also said the EBC does not see the number of polling stations being increased because of covid19 protocols. But Rogers added polling stations may be reconfigured to ensure the protocols are adhered to.

“There are guidelines for the conduct of elections that are being finalised between the Ministry of Health and the EBC and the public will be advised shortly.” Rogers said measures will be implemented to ensure that people will be able to vote between 6 am and 6 pm on August 10. Asked about measures for candidates who may not be in TT or in quarantine on nomination day (July 17), Rogers said provision is made for this in the Representation of the People Act. In the Act’s section on Election Rules Part I-issue of writ and nomination of candidates- Section 7 states that where a returning officer has certified that a candidate’s nomination paper is invalid, the candidate or his/her agent can appeal against the decision to a judge in chambers not later than the sixth day before nomination day, by filing with the Registrar and serving a notice to the returning officer.

Election Rules Part I-issue of writ and nomination of candidates- Section 8 states the Registrar shall give at least two days’ notice in writing, to the appellant and to the returning officer, of the time and place, fixed for the hearing of the appeal.

Rogers also said there are no provisions in the Act for TT nationals who are abroad who want to vote in the election.