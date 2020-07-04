'Crime Boss' shot dead in Tobago

Tobago has recorded its fifth murder.

Details are sketchy but police said around 9 am on Saturday, Alvion Nurse, alias Crime Boss, was killed in a shootout with gunmen at Gru Gru Patch, Providence Road, Les Coteaux.

Last month, Tobago had four murders, Dwight Turpin who was shot dead in Mt Hay, Black Rock on June 24. Investigations are continuing in this case

On June 5, brothers Kelton, 39, and Kenwyn James, 32, were killed by a gunman in Les Coteaux. One man has been arrested and charged for the double homicide.

On June 23, the body of businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie was found buried in concrete in Lowlands. Three men and woman have been charged with the 64-year-old's murder.