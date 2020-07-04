CMO: Voters must wear masks, wash hands

In this September 7, 2015 file photo, constituents enter Mayaro Secondary School to vote in the general election. For the 2020 election on August 10, voters must wear masks and wash their hands in keeping with covid19 public health rules. -

ALL VOTERS must wear a mask and wash their hands before and after casting their ballot in the August 10 general election.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, speaking at Saturday morning’s virtual press conference, said an officer of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will be charged with ensuring that all voters sanitise their hands to avoid the potential spread of covid19.

He said on Tuesday, a mock polling station will be set up by the EBC to practise the guidelines, following which they will be outlined to the public.

Physical distancing is already applied at polling booths during elections and congregating around them is not allowed, so, he said, very little apart from the compulsory wearing of masks and washing of hands, will likely be enforced.