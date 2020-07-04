Bar association plans legal action to stay open after 8 pm

A policeman walks past men drinking at a bar on Western Main Road, St James on June 22. Bars owners plan to sue to stay open after 8 pm. - Angelo Marcelle

The Barkeepers & Operators Association Trinidad & Tobago (BOATT) says it has consulted former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and will issue a pre action-protocol to the Attorney General seeking to return to regular operating hours.

In a statement on Saturday, the association’s president, Teron Mohan, said the bar industry employs over 20,000 people.

“(And) the reality of limiting the operating hours has tremendous implications for persons employed in our industry as this will result in more continued unemployment,” said Mohan.

“BOATT has been left with no option other than legal action because attempts to engage the government in consultation have been met with no response."

Mohan said after seeking a legal opinion from Ramlogan, they were advised they can challenge the covid19 regulations which currently restricts opening hours from 8 am-8 pm. Bar owners can be charged for continuing to operate past 8 pm. Bars were previously allowed to open until 10 pm, however, reports of crowding and no social distancing at establishments moved the Prime Minister to first warn operators to make changes or face shutdown. Last Monday, Government announced revised the closing hour to 8 pm.

The claim is being made on the ground that “the proper legal procedure was not followed because the regulations were neither approved (nor) passed by parliament and they have eroded the sacred fundamental rights of citizens in a disproportionate manner will be stronger and more acceptable.”