TT's Driver elected Caricham chairman

Dr Thackwray Driver

THE Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (Caricham) has elected Energy Chamber CEO and president Dr Thackwray Driver as its new chairman and Andrew Satney, executive director of the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Commerce, as its new vice-chairman.

Their elections took place at at Caricham's first annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually on June 29.

They succeed Lizra Fabien (executive director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce) and. Trevor Fearon (former CEO of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce) as chair and vice-chairman respectively.

Representing over 90,000 businesses, Caricham was launched in Barbados in April 2019. The group comprises 21 chambers of commerce in 14 Caricom member states as well as in the British Virgin Islands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique and St Maarten.

Driver told participants in the virtual meeting that over his tenure in office he would continue the thrust to ensure that Caricham adds value to the chambers’ member firms. He observed the vast majority of which are MSMEs and which have been negatively impacted by covid19. Driver said this will be done as "we prepare to mitigate the potential impact of the 2020 hurricane season."

Fabien highlighted some of the major achievements of Caricham during the first year since its launch. She noted that, Caricham: built and strengthened partnerships with key regional and international partners such as the UN Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, the Organisation of African, Caribbean and the Pacific States (OACPS), the Caricom Secretariat and its various bodies such as the Caricom Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)