Tobagonian jailed for burglaries, attacking woman

JAILED: Cleavon Alexander -

Cleavon Alexander, 26, was jailed for 16 months and 30 days after pleading guilty to distressing two women in Tobago East in separate incidents.

On Wednesday, the Breadfruit Alley, Argyle resident appeared before Magistrate Joan Connor at the Scarborough virtual court to answer five charges: two counts of burglary, throwing missiles, assault by beating and malicious damage.

He pleaded guilty to all charges. The court heard that between June 23 and June 27, Alexander broke into the homes of the women during the night and was caught on both occasions.

After fleeing, Alexander threw stones and wood towards one of the victim’s house. In the other burglary, he hit one of the victims a stone to the lower part of her body. Police later arrested and charged him. PC Eastman and WPC Muir laid the charges.