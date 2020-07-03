Social unrest will continue

THE EDITOR: The locations of the civil disruption have one thing in common. They have voted solidly for the PNM for the past 29 years but they continue to be socially and economically under-served.

The seeds of the discontent were fertilised by the police killing of three men in the Morvant area. Five days later, there is no word on the status of the policemen involved other than an assurance that the matter will be investigated.

That line about investigation has been so frequently pedalled that it provides little comfort. In another jurisdiction, the men would have at least been removed from active duty.

The CoP is singing his victory song of having suppressed the failed plan of disruption while the Minister of National Security is peddling his story that they were all paid instigators. June 30, 2020 will be remembered as a day of massive disruption after three months of total covid19 lockdown.

We are experiencing a period of extreme insecurity. Business continuity is at risk. People are unsure of where their next pay cheque is coming from and therefore doubtful about their future survival. All over, including amongst the law enforcers, emotions are raw.

This is a time for real leadership and collaboration. This is a potential point of inflection where the true leader will emerge.

One option is to continue the use of force which will result in increased bloodshed and the sacrificing of the lives of young Black people. Another option is to create opportunities for open collaboration aimed at finding solutions.

There is no simple solution to this problem which has been festering for years. The solution lies in collaborating to understand the issues which drive these expressions. Academics and social commentators have proffered different solutions, but this is too complex to exclude the participants. Both the oppressed and the oppressor must give voice to their thoughts and emotions.

Whoever invests time in creating solution-focused dialogue will emerge the leader and solver of these deep, sticky social problems. But alas, the timing may not be right for our formal leaders because there is an election to be won. Kicking the problem down the road may be the preferred option at this time.

One thing the population is assured of is that as we take this show-of-force approach, the problem will recur with increasing ferocity.

DENNISE DEMMING

Diego Martin