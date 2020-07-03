Second day of calm in the city

Fancy footwork by this officer while directing traffic from Frederick Street onto Independence Square, Port of Spain on Thursday. There is a greater police presence around the capital due to protests - Jeff Mayers

It was business as usual in downtown Port of Spain as of 8 am today with no reports of demonstrations in or around the capital.

Protests on Tuesday and Wednesday were triggered by the police-involved killings of Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton on Juman Drive, Morvant on Saturday.

In east Port of Spain, Beetham, Laventille and Morvant, there was no sign of any unrest in the streets.

Throughout the city, police from various units continued mobile patrols.

The funeral for Jacob is expected to be held at 11 am at the San Juan RC Church.