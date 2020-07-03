Political behaviour council warns parties

Dr Bishnu Ragoonath

THE Council for Responsible Political Behaviour is expecting all political parties to adhere to the Code of Ethical Political Behaviour during the covid19 pandemic, as they prepare for this year's general election.

In a signed statement, chairman Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said covid19 restrictions "will impact on the manner of campaigning in Elections 2020." After noting the regular media and social media will be central in parties getting their political messages across, Ragonnath said the council has raised red flags regarding various reports of statements made in and outside of Parliament. Ragoonath said these statements were picked up through the council monitoring the daily newspapers.

But Ragoonath said claims of violations of the code seem to be most rampant on social media. Saying the council is challenged to effectively monitor the electronic media for potential breaches of the code, Ragoonath said the council is urging the population to bring all possible violations of the code which are posted on social media to its attention. Members of the public can visit the council's website at www.politicalethicstt.org to view the code it its entirety. Reports of possible violations of the code can be e-mailed to the council at info@politicalethicstt.org.

Ragoonath said the council believes it necessary at this time to remind all political parties about the prohibited conduct sector of the code.

He said this section advises all political parties not to make false or defamatory allegations in print or speech in connection with an election in respect of a party, its candidates, representatives or members; not seek to assassinate the character of or make defamatory comments about any individual, family, professional group or section of the community; not abuse a position of power, privilege or influence, including parental, patriarchal, traditional or employment authority to influence the conduct or outcome of an election; nt permit the use and abuse of state resources for political campaigns; not indulge in negative campaigning or advertising or any action which would bring the political process into disrepute; not criticize aspects of the private lives of candidates, their families, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or candidates of other parties and not issue advertisements or other marketing material, the cost of which is borne out of public funds.

Ragoonath also said the council is doing a public education drive about the code. He said members of the council will participate in various programmes in the electronic media as the council "seeks to alert the population of acceptable ethical conduct for a political campaign."