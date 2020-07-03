Policeman receives bullet wrapped in threatening letter

Police are investigating reports that a policeman received a threatening letter at his Beetham Gardens home early on Friday morning.

Investigators said the officer, a constable assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force, checked his car early on Friday morning and found a letter on the hood of the car.

He also found a .9 mm bullet wrapped in the letter.

The officer made a report at the Besson Street police station.

Contacted for comment, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith lamented that violent threats were levelled at some police officers without care or concern from some members of the public.

"Dozens of police officers have been threatened, but this seems virtually irrelevant to some as it does not go in sync with their hate the police campaign."