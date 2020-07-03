PM: TT needs harmony to rebuild after covid19

Prime Minister Dr Rowley PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - TT Parliament

THE Prime Minister said TT now needs harmony as he sounded a unifying note in laying the Report of the Roadmap for Recovery for TT in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the day after unruly street protests broke out in Port of Spain and a few other areas.

Noting ten million covid19 infections globally and half million deaths, Dr Rowley said the Government’s priority had always been to protect lives, even ahead of livelihoods. He vowed to rebuild the economy with the same vigour shown fighting covid19.

“The strategies required for rebooting the economy and the wider society require partnership among the Government, private sector, labour and civil society, agility in the supporting institutions and a culture that fosters productivity, efficiency, performance and dare I say harmony,” the PM said stressing the last word.

Rowley listed four short-terms goals, first of which was “social protection – no one left behind.” The others were job creation/retention, demand boost and curbing disruptions in supply.

Saying physicist Albert Einstein had once said great opportunity lies within each crisis, the PM said the covid19 crisis lets us “re-imagine and re-engineer TT” and can be a catalyst for growth.

“We can do it if we put our heads together as we have been doing and put our shoulders to the wheel.

“As I have said from the outset, we are all in this together and together we can not only survive but thrive.”

He thanked the team members including vice chairman Robert Le Hunte who has since quit as public utilities minister.