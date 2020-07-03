PDP ready for change, poses questions to EBC

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine -

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is ready for the general election on August 10, according to PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday after the date was announced by the Prime Minister, Augustine said the party is on track.

“We have been ready and waiting for the election to be called. Time to change Tobago’s members of Parliament,” he said.

Augustine said Dr Rowley's announcement did not surprise him.

“I wasn’t surprised, we were telling core members to expect the elections in August. We expected this.”

Augustine said he has questions about covid19 restrictions on campaigning.

“Will political parties be allowed to now have their public meetings?

“What steps are in place for those trapped outside but wishing to return and vote?

He added: “It will be interesting to see how the realities of the covid19 pandemic would alter campaign styles and strategies in the upcoming elections, but we are ready to lead the change this country needs from Tobago.”

Augustine lamented the long-awaited Tobago Self-Government Bill was not passed within the PNM's five years.

“We were promised that Tobago bill in this parliamentary cycle. I guess that is a dead cause now.

“The whole of Tobago is disappointed. We thought that our Tobago boy would have led this bravely,” he said.

The PDP will field two candidates in the election. They will be represented by Tashia Grace Burris in Tobago West and political leader Watson Duke in Tobago East.