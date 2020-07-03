Panday: Time to rebuild society

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday - Vashti Singh

FORMER prime minister Basdeo Panday has said last weekend's killings of three people in Morvant and the subsequent protests which occurred, are signals that fundamental change must take place in TT.

In a post on his Facebook page, Panday said, "Wherever and whenever people feel that the state machinery will not protect them, they will take matters into their hands.

"Hence the upsurge in domestic violence and other incidences of 'lawlessness.'"

He added that if "we wish to escape this perpetual state of fear and unease, we have to rebuild this society from the bottom up."

Panday said the time to do so is now.

Referring to a question in a daily newspaper about the killings, Panday was uncertain whether anything would come out of the investigation.

Should that be the case, Panday observed, "Therein lies the answer to so many of the problems facing our society. It is the loss of public confidence in the institutions of the State that are supposed to protect, serve the entire population and bring peace and happiness to all our peoples."