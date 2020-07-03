MP Padarath still to finalise return

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath

UNC Princes Town MP Barry Padarath is still to confirm flight arrangements to return to TT.

Padarath left TT in Florida in March, before TT's borders were closed to prevent the spread of covid19.

Contacted on Friday, Padarath said nothing has been confirmed as yet.

On June 16, National Security Minister Stuart Young said, "MP Padarath's application for an exemption to enter TT on his behalf, and that of his daughter, has been granted."

Sejal Lara Padarath, the MP's daughter, is a US citizen and lives in Florida.

Young also said, "I have extended an offer that he may be quarantined at a hotel being used for state-supervised quarantine, at his own cost."

Padarath said he received an e-mail from Young saying exemptions had been granted for his daughter and himself. He confirmed that he would pay for his own quarantine when he returned home.

Padarath, who filed his nomination papers before leaving TT, was screened virtually from Florida on June 19 as a nominee for Princes Town. Last month, he said no decision had been made on a UNC candidate for Princes Town as yet.

At a virtual meeting on Thursday, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not announce any new candidates.