Maracas man charged for sexual assault on minors

A 30-YEAR-OLD fisherman appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday charged with sexually assaulting three female minors.

The man who is from Maracas Village was arrested on Wednesday and slapped with four charges including four counts of procuring for himself, the sexual services of a child, one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual touching.

The North-Eastern office of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) was informed by one of the victims, a 13-year-old, that she was sexually assaulted by the man.

PC Castle of the CPU launched enquiries which led to the other victims, aged 12 and 17, coming forward and giving information. Police said the incidents took place over a four-year period and the victims reported that they were offered money to perform sexual acts. The investigation was spearheaded by Ag Supt George and ASP Nowbutt, and supervised by Ag Insp Davidson.