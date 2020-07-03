Four charged for businessman's murder

Koongebeharry Jaisarie. -

THE SUSPECT who was held for nine days in connection with the murder of 64-year-old businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie in Tobago, has been charged.

Police confirmed on Friday, that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed Homicide Bureau officers to charge the man.

There are reports that three others – two men and a woman – have also been charged.

On Thursday, Justice Frank Seepersad at the end of a habeas corpus application which was filed on Wednesday night by the suspect’s attorneys, gave police until 9 am on Friday to either charge the man or release him.

At a virtual court hearing on Thursday, Seepersad was told the investigation was a complex one involving having to transport the suspect to Tobago for identification parades.

The suspect was arrested on June 23. Jaisarie’s body was discovered buried near an incomplete structure off Old Milford Road, Lowlands, Tobago.