Exciting times, but world in reverse

THE EDITOR: America has always been deemed the “Great Satan” by the Arab world and I wondered why. A country that appears to have done so much for the development of humanity is now in a state of disrepair.

There is man who holds all the aces in the pack, but doesn’t understand the secret of life. His aura depicts a forgotten child who is seeking attention from the rest of the world. Florida is now crying out for help, but the merry monarch still waves his flag in profound disrespect to civilisation.

The covid19 pandemic has brought the world to its knees but there are a few who beg to differ and that’s their legitimate right. What more is needed to wake up and smell the coffee? The bells are tolling for a new dispensation worldwide. The young and adventurous have taken the bull by the horns and are prepared to carry the assault for a New World Order, although misguided at times but apt for bringing about change.

Most world leaders, including the religious sector, have misguided their flock and sent us like lambs to be slaughtered. There will be a big price to pay for such dishonesty. Hell is waiting and the fire has intensified, thus will be their destiny. Bun’ dem, Stalin, bun’ dem.

We live in exciting times with the advancement of technology, but we are really in reverse gear. Those who have eyes to see will see but only the foolish will perish.

Is there hope?

EARL MARTIN

Trincity