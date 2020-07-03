Cudjoe walks her talk

PNM Tobago West candidate and current MP Shamfa Cudjoe, right, touches elbows after a chat with one of her constituents on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY Shamfa Cudjoe Facebook -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE election bell has not been rung but PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe's campaigning has begun. The Tobago West MP held a walkabout throughout the constituency on Monday to hear residents' concerns and render assistance, if necessary.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Cudjoe said the exercise was no novelty and she has been walking the constituency once per month since October 2016.

“I’ve walked different areas of the constituency, so I try to remain consistent with that exercise,” she said.

However, her political walkabouts in preparation for the upcoming general elections, she said began on June 15 in the village of Bethel.

“We’ve started the last Monday and I’ve walked with Assemblyman Marslyn Melville-Jack in Glen Road; Assemblyman Clarence Jacob in Milford Court and the Canaan area; Assemblyman Jomo Pitt in Signal Hill. We actually started off the walk in Bethel where I walked with Assemblyman Shomari Hector.”

She said her team continues to be well-received.

“So far, so good.

“So far, I think the responses have been good so far, quite pleasing so far and I look forward to the other walkabouts as we proceed, as we get ready for the general elections.”

Cudjoe pledged to visit every area under her watch, from Lower Scarborough to Crown Point.

“It’s about trying to knock on as many doors as possible and I’m meeting, greeting, listening to the concerns and treating with the issues of the concerns, every single one of them that live within my area,” she said.

Cudjoe said most of the concerns of her constituents are roads and drains. The MP said she is working in partnership with the THA to resolve the problems.

“There are people who are still concerned about road works to be done in their area and some of them where works would have started are waiting for the works to be completed. The usual development issues… of course there is no perfect community or no perfect district so everywhere there is some work to be done, whether it is infrastructural work or social work.

“We are working with the Tobago House of Assembly to keep delivering to the people of Tobago to the best of our ability.”

She noted that as the walkabouts continues and the team heads into the Bon Accord/ Crown Point area, she foresees the issue of the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project will be raised.

“I know that negotiations have already started and some people would have already received their payment. It’s a very sensitive issue, some people have been living there without any land tenure or any proper documents, they are still in negotiation with the Ministry of Finance in regards to getting their payment and reaching to a point of agreement so that they can be paid.

“At the end of the day, it’s a case-by-case basis and each resident had the opportunity to get their own valuation and so on, then they would meet and negotiate, just like any other compulsory acquisition case in Trinidad and Tobago. I expect that these residents would be treated fairly and that their positions would be respected. The Government is in a position to do that and deal with them fairly as it is within the law."

Cudjoe said the THA has intervened to soften the impact of those who've been forced to move.

“I am pleased that the THA has gone the extra mile. That’s not done in Trinidad… to even provide subsidised accommodation for these landowners, for these people that are going to be moving.

"At the end of the day, it’s about making the sacrifice, so that we can have the development of the airport in Tobago which has been on the work agenda for at least 30 years and I am pleased that even in this trying economic times the People’s National Movement government is making the necessary arrangement and doing what is right, but ensure that this project is actually happening and is no longer remaining a promise.

"At the end of the day, I hope that each resident who is now negotiating with the government gets their just due and we could come to a place of agreement very soon, so that the project can proceed.”

On her chances of retaining the Tobago West seat, Cudjoe said she feels confident.

“I would have worked in the area throughout 2015 to date and I think that I have a record of meeting out and serving the people of Tobago and providing good representation.

“I think, in a time like now the people of Trinidad and Tobago are also looking for good leadership to take up through a trying period and I feel that there is no better party, no better government to do that than a PNM government. So, I feel confident going forward.”

With the PDP announcing Tashia Grace Burris as its Tobago West candidate and One Voice announcing its intention to contest the general election, Cudjoe has just one advice for the electorate,

“I would encourage Trinbagonians to make the wise choice and choose a good government over anything else for Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.