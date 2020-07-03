Claxton Bay murder victim's mother: No time to grieve

Beverly James mother of Adana Stacy Dick, spoke with Newsday from her Christian Drive, Plaisance Park, South on Wednesday morning.

Despite being riddled with grief and anger, Beverly James, the mother of Adana Stacy Dick, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday night, must press on.

James told Newsday in a phone interview on Friday morning that she has no choice but to try her best to keep her emotions balanced in order to take care of her five grandchildren.

She said, “My grandchildren’s mother was snatched from them. We have not been able to think much of anything. We are still in shock over the incident.

“I think I’m good for now, but I do not know what my condition will be like when I have to see my child for the last time.”

James said Dick’s five children, aged between 14 and two, seemed to be doing fine, given their mother’s death.

“The two oldest boys are very aware of the situation and will need counselling. They were offered counselling by their school.

"They all need counselling and I will have to be there with them. They cannot go through this alone,” she said.

James said the family has not talked much about what will happen next and pending a family meeting they will decide who will take care of the children.

She said, “They are very close to me and I would really like the assistance to help take care of them. They need a lot of love and care at this time.”

Dick’s funeral has been tentatively set for next Wednesday.

She was stabbed to death by a male relative on Tuesday night as she went to the St Margaret’s police station to report a domestic violence dispute.

A passer-by found her body near a bus shed at the Southern Main Road opposite Christian Drive in Plaisance Park.

Police are still searching for a 47-year-old suspect who lives at Cedar Hill in Claxton Bay.