Callender: Aug 10 election a '100m dash'

Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, left, and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, right, will be battling to retain their seats for the PNM in the August 10 general election. -

People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender says the party must fine-tune its machinery quickly for the August 10 general election.

He said the party’s executive will meet next week to discuss issues relating to the campaign.

“The PNM now has to sharpen their skills and be like boy scouts. We have to be ready now that the date has been announced,” Callender said on Friday.

Callender joked about the election date announced in Parliament on Friday.

“I know the Prime Minister said it was going to be a sprint but it is really a 100 metres dash. No time to wiggle. He just gave what is required by law.”

He added: “If we are not ready, we can’t be ready again. Who not ready have to be ready.”

The former Tobago West MP was not overly concerned and said elections are nothing new to the PNM.

“So, we should be able to manage the process without any major hiccups.”

Within the past few weeks, the PNM’s candidates Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West MP) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Tobago East MP) have been on walkabouts in several communities in their bids to secure a second term in office.

Cudjoe is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs while Webster Roy is a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.