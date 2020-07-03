Bravo 'supports' UNC candidate against Rowley

Diego Martin West UNC candidate Marsha Walker -

WEST Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is supporting his friend Marsha Walker, who is the UNC candidate for Diego Martin West in the 2020 general election, set for August 10.

Diego Martin West is the seat held by the Prime Minister.

In a video posted on Facebook on Thursday, Bravo said, “I want to say congratulations to my friend Marsha Walker for being appointed to represent UNC. For me, I have no political affiliations to anyone, let me make that very clear, but I have known Marsha quite some time now and I am talking about over ten years. She is someone that I definitely will love to support and give that 100 per cent support.”

Bravo urged Walker to change lives. “I encourage her to go out there, give her best shot, make a difference, be yourself. You have good ideas, you have good plans. As a friend, I want you to do the best. Listen to the people and don’t be the typical politicians but make a difference.”